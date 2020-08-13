We will not abandon the people of Karachi: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday pledged that the government will not leave the people of Karachi alone in this time of crisis.

The comments were passed by the prime minister during his meeting with Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, as they met to discuss the situation in Sindh, especially Karachi, after the monsoon rains.

“We are fully aware of the hardships being faced by the people of Karachi and we will not abandon them during the crisis,” claimed the prime minister.

Last month, the PTI-led federal government had promised that it would not abandon the people of Karachi at such a stressful time during which the city is struggling with two problems: coronavirus and the aftermath of the monsoon rains.

PM Imran also addressed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to submit a detailed report about the situation of nullahs in Karachi.