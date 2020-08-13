SHC orders action against schools violating fee cut directive

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered authorities to take action against private schools unwilling to give a 20 percent concession to parents in school fees.

The court directed the director-general of private schools’ association to ensure that the order was being implemented and parents were being provided the discount. The bench also directed parents to register complaints against schools violating the order.

The SHC also directed the schools’s association to submit a report in this regard in 20 days.

The private schools in June informed the high court of reaching a consensus about 20 percent concession in school fees.