SC rejects K-Electric report on Karachi loadshedding

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a report submitted by K-Electric detailing unannounced prolonged power outages in Karachi.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that KE, following an apex court order to lodge a police case against the city’s sole electricity provider for multiple electrocutions, suspended power supply to almost half of the metropolis, alleging suspension of fuel supply by Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The top judge scolded the power supplier for failing to adopt alternative ways of overcoming the crisis.

Meanwhile, a National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) representative, who was also present in the court, said KE has the capacity to store 20 tonnes of fuel but it does not utilise the facility for undisclosed reasons.

Subsequently, the court ordered to scrutinise KES Power Limited, the parent company of KE, and adjourned the hearing.