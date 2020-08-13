Patwari Slave of Ganjoo Gang defends BRT projects

Imran Khan, a prominent online troll clearly employed by the infamous Maryam Nawaz Social Media Cell, has come out in full defence of the Bus Rapid Transport systems of public transport.

“I had some misgivings about the idea of BRTs in the beginning,” he said, trying to convey an impression of neutrality. “But I have come to find out that it is extremely beneficial for the working and middle classes of any city.”

The troll, clearly a Nihari-snorting, dyed-in-the-wool Leaguer praised the idea of mass public transport that were initiated by former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif in his stint as the Punjab CM from ‘08 to ‘13.

“Detractors, with nothing much to say, will call it a ‘jangla bus service’ because that is the extent to which they can criticise the project,” he said. “But for the actual people plying the roads of our cities, the ones without cars and maybe even those with private vehicles, BRT projects are going to prove to be nothing short of revolutionary.”