Pakistan lodges protest as Indian firing injures 2 along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday and registered a strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Jandrot sector of the LoC, a 40-year-old Shakeela Bibi w/o Muhammad Rafeeq, and 12-year-old Ayesha Kausar d/o Muhammad Rafeeq, residents of village Fanjot, sustained serious injuries.

The FO, condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, conveyed to the Indian side that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the WB have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1961 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 16 martyrdoms and serious injuries to 160 innocent civilians.