Number of voters exceeds 112.3 million in Pakistan: ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday said the number of registered voters in Pakistan has exceeded 112.3 million.

The ECP has started work on the outstanding issues of reviewing the electoral rolls for the local bodies’ elections that was halted due to the coronavirus.

The ECP has issued instructions to all provincial election commissioners and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to review the electoral rolls.

Reportedly, the ECP will publish updated electoral rolls of more than 112.3 million voters on September 16.

It said that voters will also be able to submit their vote registration, transfer and accuracy data before the release of the election schedule.

The ECP has announced to launch a voter awareness campaign soon.

According to the Punjab Election Commission spokesperson, the process of delimitation has been expedited and as per schedule delimitations of 25,240 local body constituencies will be published till August 21.

The spokesperson further said that the voters can file their objections from August 21 to September 4 to nine delimitation authorities in the province.