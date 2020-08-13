NAB to file supplementary reference against Zardari in Park Lane case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday has decided to file a supplementary reference against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog has stated that more evidence against the PPP leader will be presented before the accountability court.

On August 10, 2020, NAB court had indicted Zardari in Park Lane reference on video-link.

During the hearing, the PPP leader had pleaded not guilty in the case and asked the judge to write in the order that there was no defence counsel over which, the judge said that you do not need a lawyer for listening to the accusations listed in the charge sheet.

“I am bearing cases for 20 years,” Zardari told the court.