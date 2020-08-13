Islamophobic Facebook post hurt Muslim sentiment: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the incident of “derogatory” Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in India’s Bangalore has hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

At least three people were killed in riots triggered in the southern Indian city, authorities said. According to Times of India, as many as 145 others had been arrested as of Thursday morning.

In a statement issued Thursday, the foreign minister, while condemning the incident, censured the Indian government for arresting Muslims. “[It is Muslims whose] sentiments were hurt yet police arrested Muslims,” he said.

He said that the government had also taken up the issue with the Indian diplomat.

He reiterated the resolve to continue highlighting the issue of Islamophobia at all international forums. “This [Islamophobia] is an international issue instead of a domestic one. Pakistan has to take it up [with the world],” he said.

Qureshi said he had also raised the issue with the president-elect of UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir.

Qureshi also condemned the construction of a Hindu temple at the site of demolished Babri Mosque, saying Indian Muslims were the victim of state oppression.

He urged the international rights organisations including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to take notice of the state-sponsored religious oppression in India.

The foreign minister was of the view that the incumbent Hindutva government had killed and buried the so-called secular image of India.