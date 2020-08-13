Indian Diplomat summoned by Pakistan over ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday has summoned a senior Indian diplomat in the foreign office located in the capital, and has registered a protest against the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian occupational forces on Aug 12.

The Foreign Office released a statement which has condemned the grievous targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupational forces, which have resulted in injuries for two of them. The statement further highlighted that such irresponsible acts stand in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The statement called upon the Indian government to honour the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the recent occurrences and ensure peace along the LoC.

Sources said that by raising tensions along the LoC, India is making efforts to divert the attention from severe human rights violations taking place in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.