Imran inaugurates much-delayed Peshawar BRT service

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the much-delayed Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Radio Pakistan said.

The project, built at a cost of Rs70 billion, is a 27.5 kilometer-long corridor track with 31 stations and seven feeder routes stretching 62km with 146 stops to facilitate thousands of passengers every day.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the initial deadline set by his predecessor, Pervez Khattak, was a mistake. However, he had launched the project to benefit the people of the provincial capital, he had said.

Earlier in the day, the premier launched the Ehsaas Nashonuma Programme in Khyber district to prevent stunted growth in children.

The premier also planted a sapling and giving polio drops to a young child, before being given a briefing by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar.

According to Radio Pakistan, Rs8.52 billion have been allocated for the programme under which deserving families will be provided nutritious food and a quarterly stipend. In the first phase, 33 centres will be established in nine districts of the country all of which will be established by the end of the month, the report said.

More details to follow