IHC grilled DC islamabad, CDA official in Park view housing society case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday grilled Deputy Commissioner Islamabad as well as Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case pertaining to 600 Kanal land allegedly sold to Aleem Khan society Park view.

The Chief Justice IHC Athar Minullah conducted the hearing of a case.

The court, while grilling the DC, said, “Every department is involved in housing society business through your office.” “Islamabad is the federal capital of Pakistan, not a Tora Bora but we could not implement laws in the 1400 square mile area,” he added.

He said that virtually the mafia is running the federation; where the poor don’t have the right to live.

The Chief Justice stated that overseas Pakistanis are the greatest asset of the country who invested in Pakistan but the mighty land grabbers encroached upon their lands.

Coming down hard on CDA representative, Attarminullah said that CDA is selling the state land and trees are being chopped but all these are being done by the powerful mafia. He asked CDA officials that they should tell what the court does?

Athar said that the CDA took no time to regularize land of the powerful persons but the poor are deprived of their right to live here. “We should close the courts,” he asked and added that the corruption ruled the roost as the whole system is based on corruption.

The Chief said that FIA was supposed to investigate the case but ironically it also sold its own land, as various departments have established their housing societies.

“We are deceiving the Quaid e Azam by placing his pictures everywhere. So do not give me a report, assure me that no one land would be encroached upon from tomorrow onward, as you are not standing here as Shafqaat but as a representative of the State”, he remarked.

The DC held out an assurance to the court that he took the responsibility and no one would be allowed to seize someone else land illegally.

The chief observed that the court trusted you and was happy that you are now taking the responsibility; hence I should not receive any complaint from tomorrow in this regard. However, the court also said that all these should not be done through the police as well as Patwari.

Chief Justice observed that he was not expecting land grabbing in the presence of DC. He remarked that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is right in saying that the state institutions are under mafia control and Islamabad is the best example of it.

He said that land grabbing is possible without the support of the revenue department, CDA, and police officials.

He noted that the Punjab government took some steps to protect the land from land grabbers but Islamabad seemingly gave free rein to the mighty to grab lands.

The court summoned the Secretary cabinet division and secretary interior in person in the next hearing of the case to apprise the court whether or not the departments of the deferral government could form their housing societies. He said that all are responsible for this destruction equally. “DC, Tehsildar and SHO will be responsible if someone land is grabbed,” he stated. He said that there are cases in the past in which IG was found involved in land grabbing. The court banned construction in the Park View housing society and directed the DC to ensure its implementation.

Chief Justice said that if housing society was not allowed in zone 4 in the Master plan why it was permitted. CDA told the court that the Master plan was changed to permit the housing society on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

IHC issued a directive to provide a complete record of NOC regarding the Park view housing society. The court also summoned Special Assistant to the PM on climate change Amin Aslam and sought a report from the environment agency.