Grenade attack leaves child dead, 7 injured in Quetta

QUETTA: A child died and seven people got injured after unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a shop on Thursday.

According to police, unidentified people targeted a shop on Barori Road. The explosion injured several people including two children.

The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex where one of the two children, Mudassar Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries while four critically injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital’s trauma centre for treatment.

Police cordoned off the area after the incident and launched an investigation.

Condemning the grenade attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal called for a report of the incident and directed the IG police to tighten the security arrangements in the city.