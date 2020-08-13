Court grants bail to 58 PML-N workers in NAB office clash case

LAHORE: A local court on Thursday granted bail to 58 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers involved in a clash with police outside the Lahore National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office.

The court directed the accused to deposit surety bonds of Rs50,000 each for availing the relief of bail. Judicial Magistrate Hafiz Muhammad Nafees Yousaf heard the bail application of the accused at district courts.

The defence counsel arguing before the court said that the police had registered a fake case against the accused, and they did not have any link with the commitment of the offence.

He submitted that the accused were not required for the investigations, yet they were locked up. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to them.

However, a public prosecutor opposed the request and submitted that the accused were nominated in the FIR, and sufficient material was available to connect them with the commitment of the offence.

He also requested the court to adjourn the matter as a special committee had been formed to oppose the bail application.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, observed that all offences were bailable except one which also did not fall under the prohibitory clause. The court observed that the accused in jail were no longer required for investigations. Hence, further detention of the accused will not serve any purpose whereas, the veracity of allegations could only be gauged at the trial stage, it added. The court granted bail to all 58 workers and directed them for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440,109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code over

clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the mob and arrested several protesters.