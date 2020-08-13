BoR honours officials for exceeding revenue target

LAHORE: A ceremony was organised by the Board of Revenue, Punjab at Civil Secretariat to appreciate the performance of field officers in the collection of taxes in their respective areas.

Babar Hayat Tarar, senior BoR member, distributed certificates among nine deputy commissioners, 21 additional deputy commissioners (revenue) and 38 assistant commissioners.

Addressing the ceremony, Tarar expressed the satisfaction that BoR has collected Rs67,331 million in taxes in 36 districts of the province and added that this is 104 percent more than the fixed target of Rs65,000 million for the fiscal year 2019-20.

He congratulated the officials and hoped that they will continue to work hard for the larger good of the public. He appreciated that field staff for showing good performance during coronavirus and locust attack.

Tarar disclosed that the establishment of provincial revenue authority is being contemplated to arrange the latest training for the revenue staff. Similarly, the latest technology will also be employed to improve the capacity of the revenue officials, he added.

“A proper system of reward and punishment helps in improving the organizational efficiency while dedicated, hard-working and honest officials are the true asset of the department,” he concluded.

BoR member Muhammad Shoaib Warraich, BoR (Taxation) Secretary Faisal Farid were among the guests.