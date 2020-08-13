92% patients have recovered from Covid-19: NCOC

As the number of coronavirus cases steadily declines, over 92% of the patients have successfully recovered in Pakistan, according to the latest data published by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

A total of 264,060 patients have recovered from Covid-19 across Pakistan so far, a significantly large number, as it equals 92% of the total number of patients.

The country has only 16,475 active cases. About 753 new coronavirus cases, with 10 new deaths across the country, were reported over the last 24 hours.

So far, 2,297 patients have lost their lives to the novel coronavirus in Sindh, 2,179 in Punjab, 1,235 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 173 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 138 in Balochistan, 59 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir(AJK), and 58 patients in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, with 735 hospitals equipped with Covid-19 treatment facilities, 1,341 patients are admitted to various medical centres across the country.

About 144 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1, 859 allocated for Covid-19 patients across the country.