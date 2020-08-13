2 dead, 15 injured in Chitral hotel balcony collapse

CHITRAL: Two people were killed and 15 injured after a hotel balcony collapsed in Chitral on Thursday morning.

17 people, including children, were standing on the third-floor balcony when it collapsed. The hotel management is pinning the blame on the excess of people standing on the balcony.

A severely injured married couple was taken to DHQ Hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

According to the police, a group of 21 people (four families) was staying at the hotel. They had come from Punjab’s Kasur and had booked four rooms at the hotel.