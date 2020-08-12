SC scolds Sindh govt for failure to clean-up Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh for failing to clean-up Karachi, saying it has turned the metropolis “in a goth [village]”.

The scolding comes days after the apex court expressed disapproval of Waseem Akhtar’s performance as Karachi mayor, directing him to resign if he was unable to perform.

During the hearing into an encroachment case at the Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad came down hard on Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin for dilly-dallying.

“The entire city is filled with filth and sewerage water,” said Justice Ahmad, adding: “Mosquitoes, flies and germs are everywhere.”

AG Talibuddin responded: “In two months, Haji Lemo Goth will be cleared. This is our commitment towards you.” To which, Justice Ahmad said “your commitment should be with people. But what have you done to them?”

“The situation is bad from Karachi to Kashmore. Wherever one goes, the situation is the same,” he added.

He asked the advocate general about the public-private partnership (PPP) boards set up at provincial highways. “What is this? We can’t allow such work to be carried out. How can you award a contract to someone else?” wondered the chief justice.

The chief justice said that there was “total destruction” and that the Sindh government had “totally failed”.

“Who will rectify the province? Do we ask the federal government to rectify the province,” asked the chief justice. “Who will provide the people with their basic rights?”

Justice Faisal Arab, who is part of the two-member bench, noticed people have to approach the court to avail basic facilities such as water and power. “I belong to this province as well but look at the situation here,” he said.

Talking about the dismal state of affairs in the province, the chief justice said that mafias are operating in the city and that there is no rule of law in the province.

“The entire government machinery is involved [in Karachi’s deteriorating situation] including the bureaucrats,” said Justice Gulzar. “Millions of rupees are being earned, illegal documents get registered,” he added.

The chief justice said that illegal practices take place at the registrar’s office. “One can’t know in whose name his/her property is,” said Justice Gulzar. “When a person dies, his/her children get to know that the property has been illegally occupied.”

The chief justice said that Karachi was a metropolitan city and that no country in the world could tolerate the destruction of its metropolitan city.

“We are seriously deliberating over Karachi’s problems,” replied the advocate general. “We are mulling over all the legal and constitutional angles. Cannot say anything decisive but a decision will be taken soon,” he added.

The apex court ordered the NDMA to clean all drains in Karachi, directing the Sindh government to provide all the support it can to the authority.

“NDMA will look after encroachments and other matters, besides cleaning drains,” remarked the bench.

“Sindh government should provide assistance to the NDMA,” ordered the court.