SC bins petition against Khusro, brother

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakht Yar and his brother Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht for concealing assets while filing nomination papers for 2018 general elections.

A petition was filed with the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry claiming the PTI leaders had concealed their assets, therefore, were ineligible to be a member of the parliament.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, while rejecting the petition, upheld the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict in a similar case seeking to de-seat the PTI leaders.

The short court order further remarked the petitioner should have completed the legal requirement of filing the case before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).