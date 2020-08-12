Safdar seeks police case against Imran, NAB chief

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader retired Captain Muhammad Safdar has approached Chuhang Police Station in Lahore to register a first information report (FIR) against some 100 people including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal for allegedly attempting to assassinate his wife Maryam Safdar.

Safdar, in his petition, claimed attempts were made to assassinate Maryam at the behest of the accused.

Sensing the seriousness of the situation, I drove away [from the NAB office] to save the life of my wife, he said.

Meanwhile, PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said if police fail to book the accused, the party will move Lahore High Court (LHC).