Remembering Jinnah

“If the Muslim League had 100 Gandhis and 200 Azads and Congress had only one Jinnah, then India would not have been divided!” These words were stated by Vijay Lakshmi Pandit, a prominent figure of undivided India and Sister of Nehru.

That statement had made the fact clear that how much Jinnah was important for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. He fought the case of Muslims and won it. Jinnah was probably the first leader who told the world that a country can be founded without waging war.

As a young politician he took some time to grasp the importance of two nation theory but later on he became a firm believer of it. Being a man of his own principles Jinnah always believed that one day Pakistan would be a reality and his commitment, firm determination and visionary slant led the muslims to glory.

He was so attached to his vision that he urged his doctor not to disclose the secret of his ailment otherwise it would be almost impossible for the Muslims of the Subcontinent to acquire a separate homeland for themselves and coming generations.

All his adversaries were illustrious and influencial personalities of Subcontinent but in spite of that he followed his own path, initially few Muslim leaders also opposed his ideology but by the passage of time he became their leader he became “Quaid-e_Azam.

Surrounded by leaders like Allama Iqbal, Sir Aga Khan,Liaqat Ali Khan, Molana Mohammad ali and Molana Shaukat Ali he was always comfortable at executing his strategies and candidly arguing for the Right of the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

He was a bitter opponent of violence and class discrimination and his speech of 11 August speaks volumes about his vision for Pakistan. Today we as a nation can only flourish and thrive by Acting upon the guidance of our Leader.

Renowned Historian Stanly Wolpert penned in his book Jinnah of Pakistan.“Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Mohammad Ali Jinnah did all three.” May our Country Progress and Prosper.. Pakistan Zindabad

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal