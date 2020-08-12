PTI to move court against appointment of Fazl’s brother as Karachi Central DC

KARACHI: The Sindh chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced to approach Sindh High Court (SHC) against the appointment of Ziaur Rehman, the brother of JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman, as deputy commissioner of a key Karachi district by the Sindh government.

The Sindh government had on July 23 posted Rehman, an officer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Provincial Management Service in grade-19, as the deputy commissioner of Karachi’s Central district. However, the decision did not sit well with PTI and MQM who voiced concern over the move. Subsequently, on July 27, the federal government transferred his services back to the KP government.

However, apparently, the Sindh government refused to allow the repatriation to take place.

Commenting on the development, PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said the party did not “have any issue with Rehman, but his appointment is illegal” since he has no prior administrative experience in Sindh.

“We will, after consulting with our lawyers, decide to file a petition in a day or two”, said Sheikh.