PML-N staged pre-planned drama outside NAB: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged a pre-planned drama outside the premises of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore, aimed at overshadowing the main issue of corruption by her party leaders.

Talking to a private news channel in Islamabad, he said that the PML-N has a track record of promoting a ‘culture of immunity’ where the elite class was above the law.

Faraz asked why the PML-N leaders are hesitant to answer the questions about their properties for the last four years. They should have better all the cases against them to clear their position instead of taking law into their hands, he added.

To a question, the minister said that there is no comparison between the leaders of PML-N and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as there are serious corruption cases against the former.

He said that in fact the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wanted to leave for abroad and instead of clearing her position about the property, she is using such unlawful tactics.