PM directs IG Islamabad to continue operation against land mafia

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday, directed the Inspector General (IG) of Police to continue full-scale operation against the land mafia involved in land grabbing.

Sources said that IG Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan briefed PM Imran Khan in Cabinet meeting on the ongoing operation against land grabbers and a significant reduction in crime rate in the federal capital.

According to Information Minister Shibli Faraz that the police have retrieved 1537 acre land from grabbers over Rs450 billion in Islamabad.

In addition to this, the capital has also witnessed a decline in crime up to 15 percent, he added.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan appreciated the Islamabad police’s operation against land mafia involved in land grabbing, and directed the IG to continue it.

Similarly, the information minister said that chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmad has also briefed the meeting about the encroachment on Margalla road.

Chairman CDA said that the department has also retrieved around Rs450 billion land from grabbers including the encroached land of Quaid Azam University.

PM has directed the Chairman CDA to provide the facilities to the residents of slum areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the cabinet had directed IG Islamabad as well as Islamabad administration to clamp down on Qabza groups in the federal capital.

NIRC CHAIRMAN EXTENSION

The federal cabinet on Tuesday also extended the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Chairman Justice (r) Mian Shakirullah Jan contract for another two years.

Sources said that this was the third time as his contract was extended. His second tenure is going to expire in September this year.

According to documents, the SC chief justice has recommended extending the contract of NIRC chairman for two years last month.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court (SC) deputy registrar has written a letter to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Joint Secretary Noor Zaman with regards to the appointment of NIRC’s chairman.

However, Noor Zaman retired from his designation of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development joint secretary two years ago and presently serves as NIRC member, under the subordination of NIRC chairman.