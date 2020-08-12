NAB summons PML-N leadership in the sale of land in cheap rates case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leaders and government officials on August 17 over the sale of land in cheap rates in Lahore, Pakistan Today learned on Wednesday.

According to the details, NAB has issued call up notices to former chief minister Punjab Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Mohsin Latif, and officials of Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, Lahore Development Authority, and Board of Revenue regarding the case of sale of land at the rate of Rs 900 per Marla in Katchi Abadi, Shah Shams Qari, Lahore.

The notice was issued on August 10 which states, “The competent authority has taken cognizance of the offence of misappropriation and misuse of authority committed by subject under the provisions of NAO, 1999. Whereas the inquiry against the subject has revealed that you were the member of the committee constituted on 20.02.2009 regarding (fixing land) rate of Katchi Abadi, Shah Shams Qari, Lahore.”

The notice further states, “In view, therefore, you are hereby requested to appear on August 17, 2020, at 11:00 am, at NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore before Asmat Baig, Investigation Officer, IW-III to record your statement and justification of amount of Rs. 900 per Marla of the land of Katchi Abadi, Shah Shams Qari, Lahore.”

Sources in the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs department informed that the land worth billions of rupees in the name of the shrine of Hazrat Shah Shams Qari, which was 30 kanals 10 marlas and 81 square feet, was sold to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for only RS 900 per Marla.

Sources further informed that Katchi Abadi is located in GOR (I), the poshest area of Lahore, making it a very expensive area in terms of land value.