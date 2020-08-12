Metro bus resumes service between twin cities

ISLAMABAD: The metro bus has resumed its service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Wednesday after four and a half months.

However, the administration has devised special standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the passengers and the staff. Under the SOPs, the distance would be maintained, all the passengers had to wear the masks before boarding in the buses.

“The decision was taken to protect the passengers from coronavirus. More than 125,000 people used Metro Bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad daily,” an official said.

“Tissues will be provided to passengers who do not have a mask. Though we will not offload the passenger without a mask, he will be instructed to be careful next time,” he said.

The bus service had been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since Mar 22.