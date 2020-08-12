Liquor licence case: NAB instructs Buzdar to submit response by Aug 18

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has been instructed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to present his response by August 18 for a case where he is charged for issuing a liquor license to a hotel unlawfully.

Buzdar sat through the proceedings for nearly two hours before the bureau, according to a local news outlet.

According to sources at NAB, DG Excise has the authority of issuing liquor licenses, however, the chief minister allegedly used his power in issuing them.

In April last year, NAB started an investigation into Buzdar’s alleged corruption, after two complaints were filed with the anti-graft body against him.

Sources said that Buzdar was accused of authorizing a liquor-sale permit issued to a private hotel in Lahore.

The chief minister was also accused of getting insurance of Rs70 million for his helicopter, instead of Rs30 million, according to sources. Buzdar had instructed to pay the insurance amount through supplementary funding.

Sources also said that NAB had begun proceedings to verify the authenticity of the corruption complaints, for which the anti-graft body’s Lahore bureau issued the directives.

The allegation had been rejected by the ex Punjab government spokesperson Shahbaz Gill.