KP CM inaugurates polio campaign

PESHAWAR: An anti-polio vaccination campaign resumed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday after a gap of four months.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan inaugurated the campaign under which 4.56 million children below the age of five years will be administered vaccination in 21 high-risk districts.

Over 19,000 teams have been deployed for the campaign including 17,869 mobile teams and 1,237 fixed teams.

After opening the campaign, the chief minister said the provincial government is determined to eradicate polio and all available resources will be utilised for this purpose. He urged the media, clerics and public representatives to play their role in making the campaign successful.