Is Pakistan’s political map  really  “absurd”?

…Behind Pakistan’s new map

India used all expletives in its not-so-diplomatic lexicon to point out that revision of Pakistan’s political map was an “absurdity”. It does not seem so. The revision is in sync with the Muslim Conference’s resolution of 19 July 1947, when the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference passed a resolution for Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan

The historic resolution, passed at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar, recalled that the future of Kashmir was inextricably linked with Pakistan because of geographical, cultural and economic relations with Pakistan. The resolution epitomized the ethos of millions of Kashmiri Muslims whose hearts throbbed with people of Pakistan.

This resolution is unequivocal, unlike the Maharaja’s so-called `instrument of accession’. The spirit of the resolution is enshrined in Article 7(3) of the AJK Interim Constitution. It provides ‘7. Freedom of association… (3) No person or political party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir shall be permitted to propagate against, or take part in activities prejudicial or detrimental to, the ideology of the State’s accession to Pakistan.’ The oath for the AJK President, PM and ministers provides `I will remain loyal to the country and to the cause of accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan’. Besides, Article 11 provides for a Plebiscite Adviser appointed by the President.

Unlike AJ&K and Pakistan, India had harboured a perfidious and perfunctory commitment to holding the plebiscite, as per the United Nations’ resolutions. By scrapping the disputed state’s special status, India itself tore the `instrument’, if it existed at all, to shreds. The cartographic annexation of the state (August 5) by India not only violates the terms of ‘accession’ in the so-called ‘instrument’, but also violates the UN resolutions and Simla Accord. Any state that flouts international treaties is a rogue state.

Aware of India’s intention to get the ‘Instrument of Accession’ rubberstamped by the puppet occupied-Kashmir assembly, the Security Council passed two resolutions to outlaw accession or any other action to change status of the Jammu and Kashmir state. So, the ‘accession’ resolution, passed by occupied Kashmir’s ‘constituent assembly’, is void. Then in 1995, the India claimed the original Instrument of Accession was lost or stolen. Renowned historian Alastair Lamb regards the Instrument as fraudulent.

India regards the Kashmiri as a chattel. Congress ex-minister and Kashmiri politician Saifuddin Soz said that Home Minister Vallabhbhai Patel was happy to let Kashmir go to Pakistan in exchange for Hyderabad. Lord Mountbatten took Patel’s offer to Pakistan on the exact day the Indian Army landed in Srinagar.

Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A was not Narendra Modi’s overnight exploit. All Indian leaders were perfidious.

On 2 November 1947, Nehru declared in a radio broadcast that the government of India was “prepared, when peace and order have been established in Kashmir, to have a referendum held under international auspices like the United Nations.”

Avtar Singh Bhasin says in India and Pakistan: Neighbours at Odd, `On 7 August a day before his arrest, BBC reported a significant passage from his [Sheikh Abdullah’s] speech on the Martyrs’ Day in the previous month, which had been blacked out in the Indian press: `If I felt that by remaining independent, Kashmir would be well off, I would not hesitate to raise my voice in favour of complete freedom for Kashmir. If I felt that Kashmir’s betterment lay in it accession to Pakistan, no power in the world could silence my voice’.

Bhasin tells, on basis of Nehruvian diaries, Nehru was baffled by Abdullah’s pro-independence views. Bhasin tells `Nehru addressed a lengthy letter to him [Sheikh Abdullah] on 25 August 1952 from Sonamarg, where he was then camping. After narrating the events since the accession of the State in October 1947, he went on to assure him of his commitment to the people of the State that the future would be decided by them alone, and if they wanted India to be put out of Kashmir, there would be no hesitation. He wrote, if the people of Kashmir clearly and definitely wish to part company from India, there the matter ends, however we may dislike it or however disadvantageous it may to India. …If the Constituent Assembly told India to get out of Kashmir, we would get out, because under no circumstances can we remain here against the expressed will of the people’.

The year-long down lockdown has made people’s lives miserable. Winter would exacerbate their misery. Suspension of 4G internet made E -commerce and online education a farce.

Apple orchards stands destroyed as also wood-carving tradesmen. A December report of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reported successive losses of Rs. 14,296.10 crore and Rs 17,800 crore, besides loss of 4.9 lakh jobs between August and December. In July 2020, it reported revenue loss of Rs 40,000 crore.

The new domiciliary policy would change Kashmir’s demography. Currently, at least 1.7 million migrants have applied for a domicile certificate.

Also, with a nudge from the Centre, the underprivileged from other states like Bihar could rush to the Valley seeking a better life. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir is currently 17.9 percent, far higher than the national average of eight percent. The domicile law has come at a time when, according to the Union Home Ministry, there are 84,000 government vacancies to be filled. That would reduce job chances of real Kashmiris.

Like Nepal, Pakistan should get its political map enacted through its parliament. It should be widely circulated. Nepal distributed 65,000 maps throughout the country, besides selling them at Rs. 50 per piece. Copies of the enacted map were immediately sent to India, UN and Google. About India’s cartographic aggression, AG Noorani sarcastically comments, ‘Maps are not documents of title. … If they conflict with the state’s claims, they can constitute an admission. Published to create evidence, they are worthless. You cannot claim Mexico by showing it as Indian territory on our maps. The value of foreign maps depends on their provenance, whether in a work of learning or otherwise. Maps in periodicals or books published after a dispute has arisen do not affect either side’s case; only the mental balance of some Indian officials, which is precarious even at the best of times. It is puerile to stamp warnings on issues of foreign magazines. Readers abroad do not enjoy the benefit of the warning, anyway.’

Pakistan should stress revision of J&K political map is consistent with Muslim Conference’s resolution, AJ&K’s constitution, and UN resolutions. But, India’s cartographic annexation amounts to violations of UN resolutions, and is a real absurdity.