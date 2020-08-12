Indian cyber attacks against govt, defence officials foiled: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security agencies have foiled multiple Indian cyber attacks aimed at hacking mobile and other equipment used by the government and defense officials of the country.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian spy agencies were behind a bid to launch multiple cyberattacks in Pakistan.

“We have improved our cybersecurity after the recent bid was foiled,” the army’s media wing said on Wednesday, adding that it came to the notice of the security agencies after they carried out a thorough probe into the targets of the cyber attack.

It further said that all government institutions have also been intimated to improve cybersecurity to avoid such attempts in the future.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kaspersky Lab has ranked Pakistan among the most unprotected countries with regard to cybersecurity.

A report of the Russian based multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider said that internet consumers in Pakistan are greatly unprotected. The situation in Bangladesh, Iran, China, and India is comparatively far worse, it said. This may be noted that the Kaspersky Lab report has ranked India a more insecure country than Pakistan.

Kaspersky Lab said about 25 percent of mobile devices in Pakistan had been attacked by malware and viruses, while in India it was more than 25 percent.

Bangladesh has been rated as the most unprotected country of the cyber world, Nigeria is second most unprotected, China fifth and India sixth, while Pakistan stands at number 7 in the list.

Only eight countries were included in the research as their numbers were completely and easily available.