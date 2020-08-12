FM Qureshi to leave for China to discuss Jammu & Kashmir situation, CPEC development

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is likely to leave for Beijing on a very important two-day visit to China on August 21. The visit aims at the exchange of views on bilateral cooperation, review of development on the second phase of China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) with a specific perspective of China, and China-India border skirmishes in Ladakh sector.

The crucial visit comes on heels of key developments taking place in the region including clashes between border forces of both China and India in Ladakh sector of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK). It is pertinent to mention here that media reports suggested that the Chinese troops have overtaken miles of Indian-occupied land at the Line of Control in Leh area in Ladakh sector and Chinese troops have seized control of strategic areas in Indian-occupied land including the Pangong Tso Lake, Galwan River, Daulat Beg Oldi etc.

“Qureshi would be briefed by his Chinese counterpart, State Councillor Wang Yi, on the overall regional situation. The China-India border skirmishes in Ladakh sector of Jammu & Kashmir would be on top of the agenda,” the sources told Pakistan Today requesting not being named.

The sources said that Qureshi would be briefed on the Chinese perspective of the Indo-China clash in Galwan valley and the adjoining areas while Indian and western media have been misleading the readers on Galwan clashes.

The sources said that the details of the intended visit are being finalized and the officials of the ministry of foreign affairs is in touch with its Chinese counterparts to give final touches to the visit.

The sources said that both sides would also discuss progress on the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The sources rejected the notion that the Chinese President’s visit to Pakistan is likely this year. “For the time being, the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan is not on the table. There is a proposal that the visit may take place once China and Pakistan get rid of COVID-19. So this visit may be postponed for the year 2021,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, on the eve of 93rd anniversary of the establishment of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA), Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing has said that China is keen to further strengthen military ties with Pakistan to maintain peace and stability in the region. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing also said in his message that Pakistan-China military relations are a pillar of strategic cooperation.