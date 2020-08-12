CAA to install modern system to avoid bird-plane collision

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to install a modern electronic system on major airports for ensuring flight safety from bird-plane collision incidents.

The automated bio-acoustic bird prevention system will effectively use the digital recording of species-specific distress calls to make the runways free of birds instead of using propane cannons and pyrotechnics. To make progress on the project, CAA Director-General Hassan Nasir Jamy issued directives to the concerned departments.

The spokesperson said that bird strike incidents are consistently occurring at the country’s airports especially, in Karachi and Lahore, due to the lack of cleanliness in the adjacent populated areas, posing severe dangers to the aircraft and passengers.

Over 22 incidents of bird strikes on aircraft had been reported during the past seven months in the country, according to statistics provided by the spokesperson of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on July 20.

He said that the national flag-carrier suffered most in terms of financial loss due to bird strike incidents. Stressing the need for cleanliness in areas around the airfields, he maintained that over 22 PIA planes were hit by birds at different airports across the country during the current year. Ten bird-plane collision incidents had been reported in just 19 days of July.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines will resume its flights from different parts of the country to Sukkur, Multan, and Gwadar from Friday.

According to PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier also offered discounted packages on special flights to mark Independence Day. The spokesperson said that PIA will give a 14 per cent discount in fares on flights between Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi under the Jashan-e-Azadi package.