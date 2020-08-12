CAA, PIA fails to satisfy IHC in pilots’ licences case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over comments submitted by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in a case pertaining to the suspension with suspected pilots’ licenses and gave respondents last chance to file it.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case, remarked that the licences’ matter had damaged the reputation of Pakistan in the international community. He said that the assistant attorney general could not explain why a regular director-general CAA could not be appointed during the last two years.

Addressing the officials of CAA, the chief justice said that their department had caused an irreparable loss to the national airline and country’s image. The court wanted to see whether the CAA had done its job in accordance with the law.

The court noted that CAA had not implemented the decision of Lahore High Court (LHC) in letter and spirit. “Was it good governance?” the chief justice asked.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till two weeks.