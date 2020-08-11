Qureshi demands probe into clash outside NAB office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday demanded a thorough investigation of the incident of a clash between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers and police teams outside the office of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore.

Chaos was witnessed outside the NAB office on Tuesday afternoon after PML-N workers clashed with police personnel ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

Reacting over the statement of PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that a thorough investigation must be launched to ascertain the motives behind the incident.

While speaking on the floor of the national assembly, the foreign minister questioned the reason for the hooliganism as it did not happen in the past during the appearance of other PML-N leaders like Khawaja Asif before NAB.

“This kind of foolish act can be made by anyone but a sensible person would never commit such mistakes,” he said.

Qureshi continued that the Punjab government would not get any benefit from the incident. He urged scrutinizing the facts to avoid facing such occurrences in the future. Moreover, the police department always tried to avoid the creation of such circumstances, he added.

“It would be a misunderstanding of PML-N if its leadership thinks for getting any advantage from such incidents. PML-N leaders should advise their workers to show patience,” Qureshi said.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, while speaking on the floor of the national assembly during the question hour earlier in the day, launched criticism against the government for alleged mishandling of PML-N workers and said that the tradition of violence will affect the political traditions.

He also demanded that the authorities release the detained PML-N workers immediately.

“No one would be allowed to take the law into their hands” Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Tuesday exclaimed while taking notice of a clash erupted between outraged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and police, adding that Maryam Nawaz misused the court’s concession.

Addressing a press conference along with Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in Lahore on Tuesday, he said that the number of plates for several vehicles carrying stones were fake.

He said that action would be taken against those who would be identified as the offenders through video footage.

The provincial minister said that media footages have exposed the hooliganism of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as its workers threw stones to pressurize National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during Maryam Nawaz s appearance in NAB.

Basharat said that media footage showed that it was planned hooliganism by the PML-N so that it was inappropriate for Maryam Nawaz to say that she was targeted.

He went on to say that cases would be registered against those involved in injuring the policemen, stone pelting, causing damage to state buildings and other violations.

The PML-N never respect the national institutions, he said, and added that PML-N could not pressurize the national institutions by such coward acts.

The Punjab law minister said that Maryam was summoned in a personal capacity to record her statement but instead of appearing, she displayed hooliganism in an organized manner through PML-N workers by pelting stones and creating disorder.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that PML-N workers’ attitude was condemnable, adding that Maryam Nawaz followed his father Nawaz Sharif by attacking the NAB as his father was also involved in Supreme Court attack in 1998.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan alleged that PML-N has distributed one million rupees among its workers yesterday for planning stone-pelting and teargas during Maryam Nawaz s appearance in NAB. Such an attitude against a constitutional and national institution was seen for the first time in 20 years, he added.