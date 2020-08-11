PM may take a decision for appointing new OGRA chairman in near future

ISLAMABAD: A selection committee constituted to hire Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is expected to forward shortlisted names to the Prime Minister for approval in the near future.

According to sources, state-owned gas utilities-Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) & Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) have been striving hard to get appointed a blue-eyed on the top lucrative slot of OGRA chairman and to meet this objective, lobbying is underway. They said that the selection committee has shortlisted five candidates for the top position and amongst the shortlisted candidates, three belong to OGRA while the rest of the two candidates are from NEPRA and FWO. They said so far gas utilities have remained successful in their lobbying as a candidate who is allegedly their blue-eyed is also among the list of shortlisted candidates for final nomination. They said this blue-eyed candidate while working with OGRA had allegedly played a role in benefiting the gas utilities under the head Unaccounted for Gas (UfG) and he was recently transferred from the gas department of OGRA to another department ostensibly due to his poor performance. They said the selection committee is likely to forward the shortlisted names to the Prime Minister to get his approval in the near future. And, if the PM gives approval regarding the appointment of OGRA chairman then this matter will be brought before the federal cabinet for formal approval, said sources.

Shehzad Iqbal, OGRA SED (Gas), is said to have very close relations with the ex-chairman OGRA Uzma Adil who, with the help of Shehzad Iqbal, tremendously helped and gave undue benefits to the two gas companies especially in UFG being as high as about 18%, said a source familiar with the development, adding, that Chairman OGRA is at a very important position in the Oil and Gas sector of the country and PM is not likely to give a go-ahead as credentials of the shortlisted candidates are allegedly questionable.

As per details, a committee earlier constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan under PM’s Special Assistant Shahzad Akbar has shortlisted a panel of five candidates for the lucrative position of Chairman OGRA after conducting interviews of more than two dozen candidates. They said that among the five shortlisted candidates, three candidates belong to OGRA while the rest belong to NEPRA and FWO. They said three candidates which belonged to OGRA are Dr Abdullah Malik (former OGRA member oil), Zainul Abideen Qureshi, OGRA senior executive director (SED) Appeals and Shehzad Iqbal, SED Gas while another candidate is Salman Amin and he is currently CFO at NEPRA and Salman Qaiserani, a candidate for OGRA chairman, is currently DDG at FWO.

It is also learned from sources that Dr Abdullah Malik, ex-member Oil in OGRA who retired recently while working as a member, had no remarkable achievements to his credit. The member Oil in Ogra is mandated to ensure the monitoring storage of petroleum products by oil marketing companies (OMCs). However, he failed in fulfilling his responsibility up to the mark during the month of June this year when OMCs failed to maintain the required storage of oil and people faced a severe petrol shortage in the country.

Similarly, Zainul Abideen Qureshi who is currently working as senior executive director (SED) Appeals has no credentials to meet the requirement of OGRA chairman and he is also not a potential candidate for this important job.

Moreover, Shehzad Iqbal, SED Gas is also said to not be well versed in the field of oil and he has no remarkable experience in the field of gas but he has been named as a potential candidate for the chairman OGRA by gas lobbies. Also, he had enjoyed the political backing during the previous government of PML-N.

Out of two other candidates selected for the final phase of appointment, one is Salman Amin, currently CFO at NEPRA. He had previously worked with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL). The second shortlisted candidate is Salman Qaisrani. He is currently working as DDG at FWO.