Nawaz phones daughter Maryam after violent NAB appearance

–Shehbaz condemns manhandling of PML-N workers on Maryam’s NAB appearance

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has telephoned his daughter Maryam Nawaz and discussed the unrest and violence that took place on her NAB appearance.

According to sources, Maryam Nawaz informed her father about the violence against the workers and narrated the entire incident during their telephonic conversation.

On the other hand, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also contacted Maryam Nawaz by telephone and inquired about her well-being.

He strongly condemned the attack on the PML-N leader’s car and violence against party workers, saying that the government wants to corner the opposition through NAB.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has condemned the incident of pelting stones and teargas shelling at the workers on the occasion of party vice president Maryam Nawaz’s appearance in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In a statement, Shehbaz Sharif deplored NAB-Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan nexus and blamed them behind the mishap. The government is taking political revenge from PML-N, he added.