NAB postpones hearing against Maryam after police, PML-N workers clash

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday postponed investigation in an illegal land transfer case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz after party workers accompanying her convoy attacked the police officials and attempted to remove the barriers placed outside the anti-graft watchdog’s headquarter.

According to details, PML-N loyalists and the police clashed after the former attacked the security officials with stones upon the arrival of PML-N leader. In response, the police started firing into the air to disperse the crowd. Several protestors were also arrested, reports suggest.

“Police threw stones at my car breaking its windscreen. I came here [to the NAB office] to cooperate with you. Now, why did you summon me if you were so scared [of me]? Muster courage to listen to me,” Sharif.

Sharif was due to be quizzed for her sources of income to acquire a 180-acre land in Raiwind. However, the agency, while postponing the session, decided to file the first information report (FIR) the party workers.

PML-N CRITICISES NAB, POLICE:

Responding to the development, the party’s central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb censured the bureau and police, saying the authorities cannot shatter the courage of party workers by torturing them.

PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah accused police of thrashing party workers and throwing “chemical water” at them.