K-Electric Audit ordered by SC

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday has ordered a complete audit of K-Electric, power distribution monopoly in Karachi, following their dissatisfaction with the unannounced power breaks within the city.

Chief Justice (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed, entrusted with the responsibility of Karachi registry in the apex court, heard the case and held the power company accountable for prolonged power failures and deaths by electrocution.

As the hearing proceeded, CJP placed K-Electric Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monis Alvi on Exit Control List (ECL) as he expressed disappointment with the company’s late dismal performance.

The apex court also ordered to register FIR of electrocution deaths in the port city against K-Electric officials.

“From now on, the case of electrocution deaths in the mega-city will be registered against K-Electric officials,” the CJP remarked.

“You don’t have right for power cuts in the city,” Justice Aijaz ul Ahsan tells K-Electric CEO and asked to overcome electricity shortage.

K-Electric CEO responded by saying that they don’t have the right to set up a power plant on their own.

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said that K-Electric did not have any fuel storage facility nor they have an agreement with Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan States Oil (PSO).

CEO K-Electric during the hearing claimed that the power company has reduced load shedding by 73 per cent in the city.

At which, the CJP reprimanded CEO K-Electric and remarked that his area is facing power cuts on a daily basis.

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till Thursday.

Earlier on July 29, the NEPRA had taken “serious notice” of electrocution deaths during recent rains in Karachi and encouraged citizens to report such incidents to the regulatory body.