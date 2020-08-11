IHC adjourns case pertaining to cabinet committee on privatisation

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing till September 9, on a petition challenging the inclusion of special assistants to the prime minister in the cabinet committee on privatisation.

A division bench, including Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani, conducted a hearing on the case pertaining to the above matter filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

During the course of proceeding, the deputy attorney general adopted the stance that Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokher would give arguments in the case after his return from abroad. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing till the AAG get back to which Justice Farooq remarked that whether the federation had no lawyer to present before the court and give arguments. When the tenure of special assistants was going to complete, the bench remarked that unnecessary delay was made by the respondents.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, pleaded that his case was not against the special assistants rather it was challenging the participation of un-elected people in the cabinet committee on privatisation.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Dr Zafar Mirza produced a copy of his client’s resignation before the bench. While the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s prosecutor objected over making his department as a respondent in this case and said that there was no such inquiry pending with NAB pertaining to the above matter.

The court, however, granted time to the federation to give arguments and adjourned the hearing of the case till the next date.