FM thanks Shehbaz, Bilawal for support on FATF, Kashmir legislation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter of thanks to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over the opposition’s participation and assistance in legislation regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in the joint session of parliament, which was held on August 6.

In the letter, the foreign minister said that the ruling and opposition parties in the parliament have once again proved that all political parties in parliament have the same stance for protection of national interests.

He said that demonstration of maturity by the ruling and opposition parties in the joint session of parliament is appreciable. He said that Pakistan highlighted the ongoing heinous violations of human rights in IOK at the world’s every forum.

The foreign minister said the Kashmir issue was debated thrice at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a year. He said that the government will always give value to the workable suggestions by the opposition.