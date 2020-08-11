FBR suspends 10 more officers on corruption charges

ISLAMABAD: Tightening the noose around black sheep present in Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the tax department on Tuesday suspended 10 more officers on the charges of corruption and inefficiency.

The suspended Customs officers included seven inspectors, two superintendents and one appraising officer. Since July, so far 36 officers and 19 officials have been suspended whereas three employees have been dismissed from service, said the FBR spokesperson.

He said the FBR is determined to rid the organization of corrupt and inefficient elements. Prompt action will be taken against the officers and officials found involved in irregularity and inefficiency. The image of the organisation will be raised and the perception of the taxpayers and people about the organisation will be improved so that the taxpayers’ can pay their due taxes in time without any hesitation and suspicion thinking that their paid taxes would be utilised on the progress of the country and welfare of the people, he added.

An Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU) has been established in FBR to address the complaints of the taxpayers against any employee. The complainant can send his complaint through telephone, e-mail and letter which will be scrutinised and investigated by senior officers, he said.

The spokesperson said that FBR will continue to put its efforts to raise revenue for the government and will strive to achieve the objectives of the organisation at all costs.

Earlier on Monday, the FBR had said that it had dismissed three officers and suspended 45 staffers during the last month on corruption charges.

According to a spokesman of the FBR, the revenue authority had launched a crackdown in the department since last month and 26 officers and 19 other staffers were suspended for their alleged role in corruption and other irregularities.

“Three FBR officials have been dismissed from the services since the previous month,” he said. He also said that the FBR has decided to take strict action against two of its top officials after Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a go-ahead to the revenue collection body. He added that the premier has also given green-light to them to take action against two top officials of the FBR.

The spokesman said that those suspended and terminated from the services hail from separate cities across the country. He said that the FBR is moving towards eliminating corrupt and incompetent officials to improve transparency in the revenue collection body.

Separately, the FBR on Monday notified transfers and postings of 38 officers of Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) in BS-18 and BS-19 with immediate effect and until further orders. 36 of the officers who have been transferred belong to BS-19 and two officers are of BS-18.