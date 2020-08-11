Court Order followed as Billboards removed from Karachi Saddar Mobile Market

KARACHI: A city-wide anti-encroachment drive led by the actions of the government adhering to court orders has initiated with the removal of billboards from Karachi Saddar’s Mobile Market.

The anti-encroachment drive was made possible with the use of gas welding tools to detach the billboards and a crane to lift them. These were provided by the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South, Anti-Encroachment Director Bashir Siddiqui said.

The operation caused a fire to break out in a building’s second floor, destroying 40% of the goods stored within as per the claims of Electronics Dealers Association Chairman Gulfam Minhaj.

Speaking to a local news outlet, Assistant Commissioner President Asif Raja said that not only the advertisements but also the frames of the billboards would be removed as per court orders.

Bashir Siddiqui further added that the people who put up illegal billboards will be penalized as per the instructions of Commissioner Karachi.