Corps Commanders Conference appreciates progress of Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: The Corps Commanders Conference appreciated the progress of the Afghan Reconciliation Process and hoped for the early commencement of the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday presided over a Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting reviewed geo-strategic and national security issues of the country.

The forum reviewed the situation at Line of Control (LoC), Pak-Afghan Border, and internal security environment.

The COAS expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of formations and appreciated efforts in aid of civil administration to contain Covid-19 pandemic and Locust threat.

He directed commanders to ensure necessary measures for public safety and security during Muharram-ul-Haram in cooperation with civil administration with due cognisance to Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.

General Bajwa also lauded timely and effective response of troops to recent floods in Balochistan and Sindh especially, the mitigation efforts against urban flooding in Karachi.

He emphasised to exercise vigilance and take proactive measures in the wake of the ongoing flood situation.