Punjab government issues SOPs for reopening schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued guidelines for educational institutions, including schools, to follow as well as safeguards for all of the school administration, staff, and students.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare, there would be a complete ban on indoor games, swings, slides, and sports activities. In addition, seminars, speech competitions, sports competitions, and tournaments will be banned in educational institutions.

The notification stated that it would be mandatory to wear masks in educational institutions while holding morning assembly will also be banned. Only 50 percent of the total capacity will be used in the buses of educational institutions and only 30 percent will be used for hostel facilities.

The notification directed that students and staff suffering from shortness of breath should be confined to their homes. “Institutions should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected 3 days before the commencement of educational activities, while this process should be repeated on a daily basis,” the notification said.

Under the guidelines, a social distance of six feet will be maintained in educational institutions and students will not be allowed to shake hands with other classmates.

Teachers will observe social distancing when lecturing in educational institutions, while the students have been directed to bring their lunch from home in the educational institutions.

The temperature of each student and other staff members will be checked while entering the school premises.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 9, the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced to reopen educational institutions from September 15 with strict implementation of the SOPs.

While addressing a press conference in the federal capital of Islamabad, the federal minister said that the government of Pakistan has decided to resume educational activities from September 15 and all the provinces had been asked to prepare the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of the schools.