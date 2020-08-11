Controversy mars ‘downgraded’ Cambridge results

LAHORE: As Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) announced results of A-level students, the criticism has intensified of this year’s makeshift results based on purported downgrading of predictions provided by teachers.

On Pakistan’s request and in view of the global coronavirus crisis, the Cambridge International had in March cancelled all examinations in the country scheduled to be held in May and June. It had instead decided to grade students based on skills and knowledge gained in their respective courses.

However, multiple reports suggest the nearly 40 percent of grades submitted by teachers were downgraded for being “too generous” when exam results were published on Monday.

According to a Guardian report, close to 2 million teacher assessments were adjusted downwards and in many cases ignored completely.

In England, the examination regulator, the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), said schools would be able to appeal if they expected “a very different pattern of grades to results in previous years”. But Ofqual will not allow individual students to appeal against their grades on academic grounds.