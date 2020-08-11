Buzdar puts district admin on rain alert

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday put relevant departments including the Water And Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on high alert in the wake of a new monsoon spell.

The provincial chief executive, through a statement, directed concerned departments to keep machinery and staffers on standby as the Meteorological department had predicted heavy rains.

He also directed officers of the engineering department, parks department and other officials to be on duty to cope with any untoward situation. Buzdar also asked the officials to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.

Intermittent downpour on Monday turned the Punjab capital roads and streets into lakes and ponds, bringing life to a standstill. The Met Office has predicted more rain during the next 24 hours.