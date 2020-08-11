28 die in rain-related incidents across Sindh: PDMA

KARACHI: At least 28 people died, and six others were injured during the latest spell of monsoon rains across Sindh.

According to statistics issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), three people were injured in Jamshoro, two in Karachi, and one in Naushahro Feroze.

The latest spell of heavy rains caused partial damages to 11 houses in Karachi and one house each in Naushahro Feroze and Umarkot.

Crops on 132 acres of land were also affected in the recent downpour in Sukkur, the report added.

The authorities also reportedly provided six boats to rescue people trapped in Dadu district.

The Edhi Foundation had released a report about the deaths caused by electrocution reported in the port city in the last two months during the monsoon rains.

According to this report, 26 people died due to electrocution in different areas of Karachi in the month of July. Similarly, 13 people got electrocuted to death in Karachi during the month of August.