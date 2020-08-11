11th August: Will try to emulate Quaid’s Pakistan by dismissing elected govt of Sindh, says Shibli

Marking the 73rd anniversary of a speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, information minister Shibli Faraz said that the PTI-led government is going to try to walk in the footsteps of the founder of the nation and dismiss the Sindh Government.

“I know, I know, true adherence to the actions of the Quaid would be to also dismiss the NWFP government, but we have our government there and we don’t want the people of that province to be denied the stellar leadership of Mahmoud Khan,” he said.

“I have not been allowed to read the contents of the 11th August speech by the folks over at the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), who say the guy in the records room has Corona and his deputy is on leave,” he said. “Perhaps I should speak to the minister in charge of the PBC to make them expedite the process.”

“In any case, I am almost 100 percent certain it would have been about his intention to dismiss the Sindh government, which he did, a year after the speech.”