Sindh refuses to hand over Zia’s services to Centre

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday refused to hand over the services of Ziaur Rehman, brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to the federal government.

Ziaur Rehman is directed by the provincial authorities to continue to serve as the deputy commissioner of the district central in Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the appointment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s brother stirred controversy on July 24 after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) highlighted the issue and demanded to immediately remove him, terming the move to acquire services of an official from other provinces as illegal and unconstitutional.

After a blame game between both federal and the provincial governments accusing each other of seeking the transfer, it was reported on July 27 that the Sindh government has handed over services of Ziaur Rehman to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

The report said that the KP government had requested to transfer services of the brother of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to the KP, owing shortage of cadre officers.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard and Ziaur Rehman has been directed by the federal government to report to KP province.

However, on Monday, it emerged that Ziaur Rehman is yet to be transferred after the Sindh government refused to release him from the province.

It may be noted that appointments from other provinces on deputation are banned according to the apex court verdict.