Reference against Hamza in final phase, NAB tells court

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Monday extended the judicial remand of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz until Aug 17 in a money laundering and assets case against the Sharif family.

Prison authorities did not present the PML-N vice president before the court due to the coronavirus situation.

To a question about the filing of a final reference, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the reference is in the final phase and will soon be filed.

He said some co-accused in the case were still being investigated due to which the bureau was unable to file the reference at earliest and needed some time to complete the investigation.

The bureau has accused Hamza of accumulating assets through unjustified means and money laundering.