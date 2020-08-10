Qureshi apprises UNGA president-elect of grim rights situation in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The incoming president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Monday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on the first day of his two-day maiden tour to Pakistan.

According to a Foreign Office press release, Volkan Bozkir and Qureshi, who welcomed the visiting UN official upon his arrival at the Foreign Office, held wide-ranging talks on issues relating to the three main pillars of the UN’s work — peace and security, development, and human rights.

The foreign minister, Radio Pakistan said, sought an effective role of the UN General Assembly in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute under the UN Security Council resolutions.

Qureshi apprised Bozkir of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to highlight the dispute between two arch-rivals at related international forums in addition to the plight of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. He said the Modi government’s revocation of Article 370, which granted semi-autonomous status to the held region, was done in sheer violation of relevant UNSC resolutions calling for the resolution of the dispute according to the wishes of Kashmiris.

The foreign minister informed the president-elect that human rights abuses including state-backed extra-judicial killings, sexual assault/harassment of women and children has become a norm in the valley which has been under a complete lockdown since Aug 5 last year.

Qureshi recalled that the Kashmir is an international dispute according to the UN resolutions, saying Pakistan’s stance has been endorsed by the UN on Aug 8 last year.

‘JOINT EFFORTS NEEDED TO COMBAT PANDEMIC’:

Qureshi also briefed Bozkir on Pakistan’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He was of the view that a comprehensive joint strategy was needed to combat the pandemic which has brought life to a standstill since its outbreak in November last year.

Observing that the researchers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine, he hoped the medicine, once ready, will be available to the developing countries on a priority basis.

Earlier, Bozkir planted a sapling at the Foreign Office under the national plantation drive.

Later in the day, Bozkir is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

According to an earlier FO statement, Bozkir’s visit is an important opportunity to “highlight Pakistan’s strong and substantive contributions to the United Nations efforts in the promotion and maintenance of international peace and security, especially through our contribution to the UN peacekeeping operations around the world”.